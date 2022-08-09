Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel, after hours of being detained at Oysterbay Police Station, was released by Tanzania authorities on Monday night.

Ms. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairperson of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) confirmed the release of Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel on Monday night.

Through a tweet, Ms Dabiri-Erewa revealed how the Nigerian singer had been released by authorities but would reappear at the police station on Tuesday.

“KD has been released . His legal team will, however, report back to the police tomorrow while he will subsequently return to Nigeria,” Ms Dabiri-Erewa tweet read.

Also Read: Kizz Daniel arrested in Tanzania after failing to perform

The Arrest

On the evening of Monday 8th August 2022, Nigerian singer Daniel Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe a.k.a Kizz Daniel was arrested by the Tanzanian police.

Together with two members of his crew, the Buga singer was seen being led onto a police truck from the Johari Rotana Hotel in Dar es Salaam.

Videos of Kizz Daniel’s arrest that made rounds online were followed by reports that indocated how he was detained over failure to perform at an event he had been booked to perform.

Daniel snubbed performing at the Summer Amplified concert at the Warehouse Arena, Dar es Salaam on Sunday 7th July.

See more

It has been alleged that having failed to set foot at the venue where the concert was organised, revelers grew wild and started vandalising property.

He was hence picked up by police the following day after the organisers reported breach of contract to the authorities.

Kizz Daniel is yet to release a public statement concerning his arrest and release but it is reported that he will be flying to Nigeria today.