Nansana-based Worship House Church lead pastor, Wilson Bugembe celebrated 38 years old on Monday 8th August in a colorful ceremony.

During his birthday celebrations, Wilson Bugembe together with his church members gifted different items to the less privileged with mattresses, shoes, food, and clothes among other tangible things.

While addressing the press, the “Katonda W’abanaku” singer stressed that he finally made up his mind to show the public who the love of his life is before he turns 40 years.

He joked saying that he will look unserious when he clocks 40 without having a child and a wife yet he has worked so hard to attain whatever he has in life.

I swear I won’t turn 40 years when am still single. Hopefully next year I will unveil to you my wife and thereafter also give birth. In the name of Jesus and I promise to walk down the aisle. Since Covid19 struck, I decided to start celebrating my birthday with the less-priviledged. Wilson Bugembe

While giving out the items to several individuals who had gathered in large numbers at his church, he recounted a moment when he was first presented with the gift of a mattress from his first church.

He noted that he was so excited because he had never slept on a brand new mattress in his life.

He says that to date he is still grateful for the mattress gift and will forever be indebted to the act that was gifted to him.