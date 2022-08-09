Up-and-rising singer Vamos 256 has dropped the remix to his upbeat and electric single “Konkona” which he released towards the end of May, 2022.

The Fenon records singer has enlisted Firebase crew Afro-beat and dancehall singer Zex Inch Kumi Bilangilangi to add his flavor and signature flair to the remix.

The remix is certainly a step-up from the original version of the track while the rhythm and pace of the song have largely remained unchanged.

The addition of Zex Bilangilangi’s verses bring an undeniable vibrancy to the overall energy of the song.

It is a solid collaboration between the artists with their respective synergies translating well in both the soundscape. The visuals are yet to be released.

The original version of the track was produced by Steve Jean at Fenon and the remix at Axtra Nation by Artin Pro.

Listen to the remix below: