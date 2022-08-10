Aydee Dumba, a member of The Ngoni music group, asks his fans not to be alarmed by rumors making rounds indicating that he is on life support.

Earlier this week, a photo of Aydee Dumba in studio, with a tube in his mouth made rounds on social media.

The caption that followed the photo shared by an undisclosed social media user noted how the singer was on life support and was breathing through an oxygen cylinder in the photo.

Upon coming across the rumors, Aydee Dumba could not believe his eyes. As funny as it sounded, he couldn’t wrap his head around the source of these rumors.

Also Read: Ngoni Music duo returns with ‘Sekukulu Besti’ | AUDIO

On Tuesday, through a post on his personal Facebook account, Aydee cleared the air saying he is very fine and not on life support.

He laughed off the rumors before schooling whoever was spreading them by explaining the details of the picture that was shared.

“Posting this to clear concerns about me. Someone has started distributing this from my insta, saying I am on life support, stating how dedicated I am to music that I go to studio with my oxygen cylinder.. but really, tukendeze ku maalo. That is a talkbox. Please do not be alarmed,” Aydee wrote.

In a past conversation with MBU, Aydee revealed how he is living quite a comfortable life and hinted on a possible return to the music scene very soon.

Atleast he is fine. We keep our fingers crossed as we hope for his return!