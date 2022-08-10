Among the original Blu*3 trio, only singer Jackie Chandiru is yet to give birth to children as both Cindy Sanyu and Lilian Mbabazi are mothers to a couple pf children.

When Jackie Chandiru was asked whether she has an offspring she said that she is yet to give birth despite being aware of her old age.

She then explained that she delayed giving birth because of the much time she spent in rehab battling drug addiction for a period of seven years.

The “Agassi” singer went on to note that she would love to have a partner but she is taking her time to find the right partner with whom she will give birth.

Chandiru further stressed that when she returned from rehab, she feared falling in love since she was hurt and it’s the reason why she is still single and not searching.

She added that she wants to take everything at a slow pace in order not to land in hot waters like it was in the past.