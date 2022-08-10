Local singer Mary Bata has admitted to claims that she bleached something that most ladies don’t want to confess to.

The “Salute” singer opened out about bleaching saying that she was trying to get rid of pimples that she had gotten fed up of.

In fighting pimples, she was directed to use different products and she ended up landing on some creams that instead changed her skin texture.

She then chose to take a full course of bleaching her skin to change her skin complexion, something that she is not scared and afraid of mentioning in public.

I bleached skin by mistake at first because I was trying to fight bleaching but later I fell in love with ithe whole process. Mary Bata

During the interview, she thanked singer Chris Evans for giving her a helping hand in the music industry when she had just released her first-ever single.

She explained that Chris Evans Kaweesi lent her the money (Shs800k) that was used to shoot her first music video and didn’t even bother asking for it back.