Following his exit from the Wasafi Classic Baby (WCB) music label, Rayvanny’s video for his song ‘Tetema’ has been deleted off YouTube after copyright claims by producer S2kizzy.

Rayvanny, real name Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa, officially parted ways with Wasafi in July 2022 to focus on his new music label ‘Next Level Music’.

Having achieved a lot of success for over six years with WCB, many critics noted that Rayvanny’s exit was to be quite costly for him in various ways.

It was reported that Rayvanny had to first pay Ksh 30 million of the initial Ksh 100 million demanded by Diamond Platnumz before he was released from WCB.

It seems like Rayvanny is still facing the music as his hugely watched Tetema visuals (feat. Diamond Platnumz) were deleted off YouTube.

The 2018 song had already garnered over 66 million views on YouTube and it was the singer’s most watched video.

Reports from Tanzania reveal that it was taken down by WCB producer S2kizzy who produced the song and has rights to it.

The reports indicate that S2kizzy filed complaints regarding copyright infringement for the video to be taken down by YouTube.

A notification on the YouTube channel where the video was formerly uploaded indicates that the Tetema video “is no longer available due to copyright claim by Salimini Kassimu.”

S2kizzy’s real name is Salimini Kassimu and his decision is reported to have come from the failure of the singer to pay him some of the songs royalties amounting to over USD75,000.

Neither Rayvanny, nor S2kizzy has released a statement on the development.