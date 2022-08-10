The Comedy Store Uganda team has been forced to scrap singer Douglas Mayanja alias Weasel from its performers lineup following online protests by fans.

The fans forced Comedy Store to cancel out Weasel on grounds of having allegedly battered his lover Sandra Teta.

Weasel had been listed on the list of acts to perform at the tonight’s comedy show.

Upon seeing the Goodlyfe singer on the posters, netizen immediately protested and called out Comedy Store protest for not letting Weasel perform yet he is still being investigated.

Read Also: Sandra Teta knows what she wants – Weasel’s mother

The netizens asked the Comedy Store boss Alex Muhangi to put Weasel off the list or risk a downfall of his business as they threatened to attack the show sponsors.

Muhangi reacted positively and scrapped Weasel off the performers list, sending the angry fans into celebratory moods.

They also want the singer to issue a public apology!