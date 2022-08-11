Ugandan singer and businesswoman Angella Katatumba urges women to “leave the kitchen” and get on ground to hustle for better lives.

Angella Katatumba recently shipped in a brand new car which has been grabbing the headlines in past days.

While unveiling the car; a Toyota Landcruiser V8 2022 model, the singer revealed that she bought it with her own money.

She laughed off rumors that have been suggesting that a city tycoon bought the new ride for her.

Also Read: Forced debt made me flee the USA – Angella Katatumba

While speaking to the press, Katatumba declined to talk about the price of the car but according to reports, it is valued at around USD80,000 (over Ugx300m).

“No. I bought my own car. 2022 car but we don’t talk about prices. It is a brand new car that was imported for me,” Katatumba told Spark TV.

She then called upon fellow women to take lessons from her by quitting being housewives and hustling hard to better their lives.

“I always tell women to leave the kitchens and start working hard. It will be hard for them to buy thongs like this. They have to come on ground and hustle like us,” she added.

Katatumba noted that she owns various businesses and runs her father’s properties from which she earns money.