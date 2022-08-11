Cinderella ‘Cindy’ Sanyu has returned to office as the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) president following an unsuccessful election process by the body.

Following the cancellation of the UMA elections a few months ago, the public has been wondering what the future plans are for the body.

Critics wondered how such an important association could fail to hold elections and questioned how it was going to move on.

On Wednesday, the former president Cindy Sanyu resumed her role at UMA as president.

By sharing a photo of herself and other former leaders; Phina Mugerwa, Justin Bas, and Renah Nalumansi, Cindy revealed how she had stepped back into office as president.

At a press conference held yesterday, the singer further confirmed that the old guard is back in office as the association plans for a better electoral process in the future.

Cindy noted that the association has to keep operating and hence needs people restored in their respective offices.

“We have work to do as an association so we can’t continue without anyone in the office,” Cindy said during the presser.

In a public statement shared on the UMA social media pages, Cindy has taken back full possession of the UMA offices.

“The Executive Committee led by the president, takes full possession of UMA offices and full responsibility of affairs of the association…the offices are now open and members can come in for member services.” reads the statement in part.