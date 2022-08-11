Despite going through a sour divorce and a couple of failed relationships, Angella Katatumba is still open to the idea of marriage although she is not desperate for it.

At 45 years old, Angella Katatumba has been often asked why she is still single and dating boys younger than her.

While speaking to the media recently, the Tonelabira singer noted that she would like to be married again but to the right man.

Angella Katatumba revealed that she is a divorced woman but she does not mind returning to marriage although she is not so desperate for it as other women.

She noted that she does not want to be in a position where she has to depend on someone else but she does think of marriage and she is waiting for the right man.

“Many girls are very desperate because they’re looking for security, a man to depend on forever. I am the opposite. I don’t want to depend on a person,” Katatumba noted.

She added, “I want to get married when the right person comes so that we can develop and grow together.”

When asked to comment about the rumors that made rounds in the past revealing that she always dates young boys, here is what she had to say:

I don’t date men, they date me. As long as they are above eighteen, I listen to what they are saying. Young, old, anybody, it’s them that find me and I don’t chase men. If I like any of them, I sit down and we chat. I never really make the first move. I’m very shy in that department. Angella Katatumba

There you go boys, Angella Katatumba is single but ready to mingle!