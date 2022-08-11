Local rapper Gereson Wabuyu alias Gravity Omutujju has admitted that he is one of the most ill-mannered entertainers in Uganda’s showbiz industry.

He notes that however much he is a bully and disrespectful, he is still far better-mannered than Swangz Avenue’s Winnie Nwagi.

The Trouble Tabu Entertainment rapper stresses he is yet to reach Nwagi’s degree of indiscipline because she is often caught in the wrong unlike him.

When asked to comment about Winnie Nwagi being bounced from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Gravity said that the Police officer who bounced Nwagi might have been jealous of her.

Speaking about his love life, Gravity assured the nation of how he is a womanizer and that he is not close to getting married.

He went on to joke that he is still very young to walk down the aisle and that people like Eddy Kenzo are the ones supposed to get married.