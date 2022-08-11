Following allegations of being battered by her lover Weasel, Sandra Teta has returned to Rwanda together with their children.

For several days, singer Weasel, real name Douglas Mayanja, has been the talk of the town following allegations that he beat up his lover Sandra Teta.

The allegations, despite being rubbished by Sandra Teta, put Weasel in a tight spot with the media, the public, and some members of his family.

Most notably, his elder brother Jose Chameleone’s wife Daniella Atim Mayanja took the matter personally and called upon feminists to fight for Sandra’s justice.

At the start of the week, MBU was tipped by a source close to the family about how Sandra’s family was preparing to fly her back to Rwanda.

“The family is in Uganda and they are preparing to fly her back to Kigali together with her children on Tuesday,” the source told us.

The news of Sandra’s return to Rwanda was confirmed by Rwanda’s High Commissioner to Uganda, Amb. Joseph Rutabana.

He confirmed that Sandra Teta and her children safely arrived in Kigali with her parents.

“It’s true she traveled to Rwanda on Tuesday together with her parents and children,” the envoy told The New Times.

“Sandra Teta is back home in Kigali with her parents and her kids. She needs our support, compassion, and love,” Charity Keza, a close source to the family tweeted earlier.

“We need justice but for now we thank God she is safe and at home. End domestic violence,” Keza added.