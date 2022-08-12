Rapper Gereson Wabuyu a.k.a Gravity Omutujju has apologized to whoever was hurt by the statements he ‘jokingly’ made in support of domestic violence while on an interview with Spark TV.

In a 59-second video shared on his Instagram account on Friday evening, Ugandan rapper Gravity Omutujju apologized for making reckless statements in support of men who beat women.

“I am here to clear the air for my fans and Ugandans at large about a video that has been trending. It was chopped out of a longer video in which I was joking. I love joking but maybe I cracked jokes on a very sensitive issue this time around,” Gravity says in the video.

The Tusimbudde singer maintained that whatever was said in the video was said jokingly and that he does not support violence against women.

He said that he has never raised his hand to beat any woman and apologized to whoever was hurt by his statements.

“As Gravity Omutujju, I have never beaten any woman, I have never beaten my wife or any female creature. If there is any woman that claims I have ever beat her, you can come out and pin me to it. I do not condone the act and so I apologize to whoever was hurt by my statements,” the rapper added.

Gravity’s Reckless Statements

While on an interview with Sanyuka TV’s Isaac Kawalya Kayz, Gravity Omutujju was asked to give his opinion on domestic violence.

This came on the back of the allegations that Weasel beat up the mother of her children Sandra Teta, something that has dominated the headlines for over a week.

Gravity was asked why celebrities beat up women and if he would do the same to the mother of his children.

Shockingly, in his reply, the Tusimbudde singer mockingly said that “it is enjoyable” to hear someone cry as you beat them up.

“I would beat her even worse than Weasel did. We enjoy it, it’s fun beating someone and you hear them crying,” the rapper said while looking straight into the camera.

Upon landing on the video, a section of internet users could not wrap their heads around Gravity’s comments.

Several members of the UOT (Ugandans On Twitter) immediately called out the media station for airing such content that promotes domestic violence.