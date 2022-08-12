Singer Winnie Nwagi says she holds no grudge against the female officer who showed her the exit on her recent visit to the Ministry of Internal Affairs offices.

In a video that went viral over a week ago, Winnie Nwagi was bounced from the Ministry of Internal Affairs for dressing inappropriately.

Nwagi who was dressed in very short shorts was seen being shown the exit by a female officer, to which she humbly obliged.

The singer’s father felt the incident was a set up by Nwagi’s haters who always want to see her humiliated.

Winnie Nwagi had kept silent about the matter until Thursday night when she spoke to the media during the launch of Karole Kasita’s new album.

The Matala singer said that she went to the Ministry of Internal Affairs in gym shorts because her plans were changed by her manager who asked her to pass by the premises and renew her passport.

She said that she was not aware at all of the dress code rules that govern the ministry’s premises and that she wouldn’t have gone ahead to show up dressed like that had she known.

Nwagi said that she holds no grudge against the officers who bounced her from the premises as they were doing their job.