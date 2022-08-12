Karole Kasita, real name Carole Namulindwa Kasita, launched her album dubbed “Limited Edition” on Thursday 11th August 2022 at Imperial Royale Hotel.

In the past weeks, if you didn’t see the poster announcing the launch of Karole Kasita’s new album on social media, you must have come across billboards with the artwork around town.

The album dubbed “Limited Edition” has been on the lips of most music lovers following an endorsement by Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage .

Karole Kasita who has been rising through the local music ranks for over five years revealed that she intends to rock the global market with the album.

Also Read: Karole Kasita aims for global stage with new album

On Thursday, media, fans and celebrities flocked Imperial Royale to witness the magic Karole has been working on and she left a good impression.

Eddy Kenzo, Lydia Jazmine, Feffe Bussi, MC Kats, Prima Kardashi, Hellen Lukoma, Vyper Ranking, Douglas Lwanga, Ziza Bafana, KS Alpha, among many others turned up.

Drinks and eats accompanied the good vibes as Karole Kasita unveiled her body of work to her close ones before a few performances crowned the night.

She thanked all sponsors, fellow artists, music fans, producers, and media for supporting her and asked them to stream the album which is already available on different music streaming platforms.

Congratulations Karole!