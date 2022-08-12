Kingslove Entertainment singer King Saha is over the moon having received a Silver Play Button from YouTube for surpassing 110k subscribers.

Now standing at 110k subscribers, King Saha’s YouTube channel ‘King Saha Official’ notched one hundred thousand subscribers a few weeks back.

On Thursday, King Saha received the Silver Play YouTube button from YouTube to recognize his efforts.

“Thank you my fans, I appreciate the love and support. Keep on subscribing to my YouTube. A lot of music on the way,” he wrote on IG.

Also Read: King Saha Reveals 2023 ‘Zakayo’ Concert Dates And Venue

King Saha joins the likes of Azawi, Spice Diana, MC Ibrah, who are the latest recipients of the button.

Saha’s next target to beat is the Gold Play Button which is given to YouTubers who surpass the 1 million followers mark.

The likes of Eddy Kenzo, Anne Kansiime, Masaka Kids Africana, Sam Yiga, among others already have the Gold Play Button.

See more

Congratulations King Saha!