‘Limited Edition’ is the title of Karole Kasita’s newly released album which has eleven tracks some of which feature artists from other East African countries.

Launched on Thursday 11th August 2022, the album features the likes of Azawi, Fik Fameica, Redsan, Arrow Bwoy, Mudra, Eddy Kenzo, Feffe Bussi, Brian Weiyz, among others.

At the launch, the singer thanked her fans, media, and fellow artists for the unending support rendered to her over the years.

We look at the tracklist and the producers, writers, and artists that feature on ‘Limited Edition’ below:

Track NumberTrack NameArtist/PerformerWriterProducer
1‘Muhammad Ali’Karole Kasita feat. Feffe BussiMichelle, Sheena Skies, Eddy KenzoArtin Pro, Steve Jean (Fenon)
2‘You’Karole Kasita, Fik Fameica, Arrow BwoyMudra, Yese Oman RafikiArtin Pro, Daddy Andre
3‘Chekecha’Karole KasitaDokta BrainChemical Pro
4‘Imagine’Karole KasitaAzawiKuseim
5‘Nze Amulina’Karole KasitaMudraArtin Pro
6‘Tubidemu’Karole Kasita, Eddy KenzoBlack Skin, Eddy KenzoArtin Pro, Eno Beats
7‘Work’Karole Kasita, RedsanRedsanT.O.N
8‘Mbeelamu’Karole Kasita, DJ Maker BreakerBrian WeiyzMesh Pan
9‘One Life’Karole Kasita, Brian WeiyzBrian WeiyzMesh Pan
10‘Nywamu (Party Anthem)’Karole KasitaDokta Brain, MudraNessim
11‘Wabula’Karole KasitaDokta Brain, MudraT.O.N

