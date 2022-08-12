‘Limited Edition’ is the title of Karole Kasita’s newly released album which has eleven tracks some of which feature artists from other East African countries.
Launched on Thursday 11th August 2022, the album features the likes of Azawi, Fik Fameica, Redsan, Arrow Bwoy, Mudra, Eddy Kenzo, Feffe Bussi, Brian Weiyz, among others.
At the launch, the singer thanked her fans, media, and fellow artists for the unending support rendered to her over the years.
We look at the tracklist and the producers, writers, and artists that feature on ‘Limited Edition’ below:
|Track Number
|Track Name
|Artist/Performer
|Writer
|Producer
|1
|‘Muhammad Ali’
|Karole Kasita feat. Feffe Bussi
|Michelle, Sheena Skies, Eddy Kenzo
|Artin Pro, Steve Jean (Fenon)
|2
|‘You’
|Karole Kasita, Fik Fameica, Arrow Bwoy
|Mudra, Yese Oman Rafiki
|Artin Pro, Daddy Andre
|3
|‘Chekecha’
|Karole Kasita
|Dokta Brain
|Chemical Pro
|4
|‘Imagine’
|Karole Kasita
|Azawi
|Kuseim
|5
|‘Nze Amulina’
|Karole Kasita
|Mudra
|Artin Pro
|6
|‘Tubidemu’
|Karole Kasita, Eddy Kenzo
|Black Skin, Eddy Kenzo
|Artin Pro, Eno Beats
|7
|‘Work’
|Karole Kasita, Redsan
|Redsan
|T.O.N
|8
|‘Mbeelamu’
|Karole Kasita, DJ Maker Breaker
|Brian Weiyz
|Mesh Pan
|9
|‘One Life’
|Karole Kasita, Brian Weiyz
|Brian Weiyz
|Mesh Pan
|10
|‘Nywamu (Party Anthem)’
|Karole Kasita
|Dokta Brain, Mudra
|Nessim
|11
|‘Wabula’
|Karole Kasita
|Dokta Brain, Mudra
|T.O.N