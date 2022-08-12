Former Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) presidential hopeful Mutebi Ramathan alias Lord Bitem has threatened to issue summons to the National Cultural Forum (NCF) to determine Cindy Sanyu’s return to office as UMA president.

Lord Bitem stressed that the summons will also be served to the Minister of Gender and UNCC as he seeks to get clarity on the legal procedure that Cindy Sanyu used to regain the UMA presidency.

He further explains that he wants to understand whether Cindy Sanyu returned to the office legally or used the back door to resume UMA duties together with the rest of the team that was supposed to leave the office.

Lord Bitem believes that a caretaker would have been put in place to keep running the association duties as the election process is still on hold.

He suggests that the decision is not fair at all and he wants the procedure to be revised.

I already took it to my lawyers because I want to determine and understand what the constitution says about her regaining the position and office ,if it is legal or illegal. I am going to sermon the Minister, NCF, and UNCC and ask them under what procedure Cindy regained access to the UMA presidential office. Lord Bitem