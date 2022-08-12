Netizens demand an apology from Gravity Omutujju for saying that domestic violence is fun while reacting to the allegations of Weasel beating Sandra Teta.

While on an interview with Sanyuka TV’s Isaac Kawalya Kayz, Gravity Omutujju was asked to give his opinion on domestic violence.

This came on the back of the allegations that Weasel beat up the mother of her children Sandra Teta, something that has dominated the headlines for over a week.

Gravity was asked why celebrities beat up women and if he would do the same to the mother of his children.

Shockingly, in his reply, the Tusimbudde singer mockingly said that “it is enjoyable” to hear someone cry as you beat them up.

“I would beat her even worse than Weasel did. We enjoy it, it’s fun beating someone and you hear them crying,” the rapper said while looking straight into the camera.

Upon landing on the video, a section of internet users could not wrap their heads around Gravity’s comments.

Several members of the UOT (Ugandans On Twitter) immediately called out the media station for airing such content that promotes domestic violence.

“An artiste comes up on TV and he glorifies domestic violence while confirming how he beats up women and you give him space. What happened to responsible journalism?” a tweet from a local journalist Gabriel Buule reads.

Moses Kadoba added, “This is terribly unfortunate. Why does this media house continue to give these individuals a platform? If they managed to not air Opondo fighting Lord Mayor, why do they air such?Ugandans should shun away and collectively reject these individuals and their cheerleaders.”

They also questioned how Gravity could openly utter such words and asked that the responsible authorities hold him accountable for his statements.

“In a country where police cares, such a despicable excuse of a human would be brought in for questioning. They shouldn’t get away with irresponsible behavior like this just because they are “celebrities”,” Sarah Biryomumaisho wrote.

More and more comments contonue to pour in with a section of critics calling out sponsors for his forthcoming show to react on the matter and hold him accountable for his statements.

Others, however, believe the singer was only being sarcastic with the interviewer and does not intend any of what he said.

“Let’s pause and think; I interpret Gravity’s statement as Sarcasm, unless I see the full clip. People are just blowing this into a wrong direction. Unless you are blaming him for joking over a sensitive issue,” Isaac Ssentongo tweeted.

“Do you know gravity is married for over ten years? Have you ever heard his wife complaining that she is being beaten or tortured? Gravity wanted to give journalists wat they want to hear,” Keisha Brilliant noted.

Solomon Wisdom as well jotted, “Gravity just mastered your fake journalists and gives them what they want to hear. I can never take him seriously” before Chrispus Jarvis added, “Not to defend his choice of words, but he sounds so sarcastic and says it the way the interviewer wants to hear it.”

The rapper is yet to make a public statement clearing the air or retracting his statements.