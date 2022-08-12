Singer and Songwriter Nince Ssekyanzi Henry has opened up about how he struggled to overcome depression in 2017 after getting involved in a business deal gone bad.

The “Cinderella” singer explained that he ventured into a business that didn’t turn out well, forcing him into depression for a year and a half.

He noted that he bought around 47 books and read 35 of them for six months without leaving his home as he was under the supervision of his family members.

Also Read: Nince Henry yearns for love in ‘Madina’ | VIDEO

Nince Henry stated that he still had to take another year to recover steadily and get back to his feet and that it is the reason why he took a long break away from the entertainment industry.

He stressed that what helped him get better is self-awareness something that many victims don’t notice until they are rushed to hospitals for medication.