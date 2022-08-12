Singer Red Banton, born Tonny Lubega, has blasted his ‘supposed’ landlady identified as Julie as he branded her “mad” after she exposed him of defaulting to pay rent.

In his defense, Red Banton narrated that he had not yet defaulted to clear the lady’s rent although she was demanding her two months’ arrears.

However, Red Banton was not impressed by the lady taking the matters to the media. He believes it was intended to taint a bad image by accusing him of abusing them.

He explained that he always pays rent to two different individuals who are Vicky and James and that if the claims had come from those, it would have been fine.

He went on to challenge Julie to display receipts that she claims that he used to pay the rent arrears worth Shs750k.

Red Banton also said that Julie’s running to the media was a blessing in disguise as he got two well-wishers who sent him the money to clear the dues he is reportedly chocking on.

I don’t know that lady you’re talking about. You interviewed a very wrong person. I know the people that I always pay rent to; Vicky and James Ssemangu. I don’t know the Julie you’re talking of. You hosted a mad person. Can she present any receipt that indicates the Shs750k? Her claims were a blessing in disguise for me because I even got the money from two people from overseas. So I’m going to pay them but she should use the money to buy more bleaching cream because she was dark, she bleached, and then returned to dark. Red Banton