For the past few days, singer Douglas Mayanja a.k.a Weasel has been the talk of the town following allegations of battering his baby mama Sandra Teta.

A lot was speculated about the pair’s fallout as most blamed Weasel for attacking his wife at a bar with their children, accusing her of cheating on him.

When Sandra Teta’s photos made their way online, she distanced herself from being beaten by Weasel and alleged that she was thumped by thugs.

Also Read: Weasel’s lover Sandra Teta, children return to Rwanda

Later, the issues got heated up when Jose Chameleone’s wife Daniel Atim went bareknuckles on Weasel’s acts of domestic violence.

Catherine Kusasira, who went to the same school with Weasel, was asked to have comment about the latter’s conduct while in school.

She noted that he was a very polite, quiet, and calm individual who just changed in his adulthood because of the enviroment surrounding him.