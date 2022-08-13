Singer Gerald Kiweewa has threatened to sue former Sipapa Entertainment Records singer Record Elah Butida for re-doing his songs without seeking permission.

Kiweewa issued the threats through a radio interview on Simba FM after he was asked to comment about Record Elah Butida’s version of his song.

In response, Kiweewa said he will contact his lawyers on the matter and serve Recod Elah with an intention to sue document.

Kiweewa also noted that he sold off his songs to a certain entity which doesn’t want anyone play with his content.

Record Elah Butida has so far re-done four songs belonging to veteran musicians without seeking permission from them.

When Record Elah Butida got the information concerning being sued, he apologized and requested to meet Kiweewa personally.