Sauti Sol’s Bien Aime Sol believes East African artists have failed to make it on the big scene because of their refusal to unite as one.

He believes that if artists agree and team up as one, they can create good content that can help them compete with the Nigerians favorably.

Bien says that most East Africans want to shine individually, something doing more harm than good to the arts industry.

Bein Sol, who is on a media tour in Uganda, used the chance to ask artists to unite in the effort to break even with the rest of the musically high ranking nations in like South Africa and Nigeria.

He said that East African countries combined do not have the big population numbers like Nigeria and hence unity is what can give them an advantage.

Our problem is (lack of) unity. We usually pick poverty over unity. People keep silently working individuall, wanting to shine alone so that the other people look bad. No guys, it shouldn’t be done that way. As Diamond calls it, “Swahili Nation”, we should move together if we are to make a mark on the music business. We should go as one person. Nigeria has 250m people, even as the whole of East Africa, we are less. Bien Aime