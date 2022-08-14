Leone Island Music Empress chief Jose Chameleone will hold his ‘Ggwanga Mujje’ concert early in February 2023 after three years of waiting.

Jose Chameleone has not held a concert in over three years. Initially set for May 2020, the Ggwanga Mujje concert has had to wait following the outbreak of Covid-19, elections, and other factors.

The self-styled Music Doctor’s fans will, however, not have to wait any longer after he announced the official dates when the concert will be staged.

Early on Sunday morning, Chameleone revealed that his concert will be held on 10th February 2023 at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Also Read: Chameleone, Bobi Wine make up following recent rift

The singer shared artwork announcing the concert dates and venue and added the caption, “NEED I SAY MORE? Plugged!”

This sent his fans into celebration mode as they had to wait for his concert for the longest time in his entire career.

Known for always planning his concerts to perfection, Chameleone has already kick-started preparations for Ggwanga Mujje with countrywide music tours.

The singer is performing in Mubende and Hoima this weekend before embarking on other upcountry shows as he readies himself for what is going to be the anticipated showdown.

See more

Chameleone adds his name to King Saha and Karole Kasita who have already confirmed that they will hold concerts next year.

Are you ready?