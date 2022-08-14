Singer Naira Ali celebrates one of the most popular comediennes and actresses in the local entertainment industry, Leila ‘Kachapizo’ Kalanzi for a job well done in dramatizing Ugandan music videos.

If you have watched the visuals of Sheebah Karungi’s latest song titled ‘Kansalewo’, there is a very dramatic lady who grabs almost everyone’s attention.

Her name is Leila Kalanzi, commonly known as Kachapizo. She has been doing drama, stage plays, and comedy for more than a decade now.

For over ten years, she has managed to add the much required entertainment to several Ugandan music videos through her drama.

On Saturday, USA-based singer Naira Ali decided to celebrate and honor her efforts and contribution to the music industry.

“Hajjat Leila Kalanzi Kachapizo, my friends and I would like to thank and celebrate you for a good job done dramatising Ugandan music videos,” Naira Ali wrote on Facebook.

Naira Ali revealed how she started watching Kachapizo act in music videos over ten years ago and she is proud of the good job she has done over the years for the industry.

“I first watched you in Ronald Mayinja’s ‘Tononoza’ and more than 10 years now I’m still watching you in Sheebah’s latest ‘Kansalewo’. We thank you and honor you! Allah bless you,” she added.

Well done Leila!