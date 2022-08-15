Singer Catherine Kusasira is back at university on a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations and Diplomacy program.

On Saturday Catherine Kusasira stepped into the first lecture of one of the course units of the course she will be pursuing for three years at Nkumba University.

The singer who shared the news via her social media revealed that she is back to university to pursue the three year course because she can afford good education now.

The Presidential Advisor has often expressed her plans to pursue a political career and this could be the start of it all.

Also Read: Catherine Kusasira: Weasel was humble in school, he just changed

“Yesterday was my first day at NkumbaUniversity. Some of us never got a chance to good education at the young ages but I Pray these three years go on smoothly for me,” she wrote.

If all goes well, she could finally be able to pursue her dream of joining EALA, something her fans have been made aware of recently.

“I’m pursuing a degree in BAIRD. I thank God for this opportunity and pray for blessings through this journey that I have started,” the singer added.

Catherine Kusasira is not the first Ugandan singer to revisit school as the likes of Jose Chameleone, Bobi Wine, among others have taken the same route in the past.

We wish her the best of luck!