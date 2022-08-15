Ediriisah Musuuza a.k.a Eddy Kenzo desires that the responsible authorities regulate how much local music content must be played vs foreign content in order to reduce the influx of Nigerian music.

Since the reopening of the night economy, several Nigerian acts have performed at different bars in Uganda, headlining many theme nights of enjoyment.

The past months have also seen more foreign artistes headlining at concerts than our own local acts, something which sent a Mexican wave of eyebrows flying across local music enthusiasts’ faces.

“Uganda is no longer a country, it is a venue,” someone tweeted recently and in many ways, their point of view seems true.

Who is to blame? What can be done to give the local music fans what they desire?

While speaking to The Kampala Sun, the Big Talent Entertainment boss explained that the blame must not be shifted to local promoters and events organisers.

He argued that the shows that have been headlined by Nigerian and South African acts are promoted by Nigerian promoters in Uganda and the local promoters only acts as brokers.

“The issue is out of our hands since the people who bring them here are Nigerian promoters who are based in Uganda. Our promoters work as brokers for them, so they don’t have a say. There is no way you can stop the Nigerian promoters from booking their fellow Nigerians. If it was our own promoters doing this, I think we could talk to them and see how to go about it,” Kenzo told The Kampala Sun.

Kenzo mentioned that, as a fact, Uganda is the second best consumer of Nigerian music on the continent and hence the concerts will always register huge numbers.

He advised the responsible people and authorities to put up strict regulatory laws to increase the amount of local content played on media stations in order to make Ugandans consume more local than foreign content.

We just need to find a way of strengthening our ground. In Nigeria, they have a law of airing 70% Nigerian content and 30% foreign content, which helps them to regulate foreign content from circulating in their country. This, therefore, makes it difficult for a foreign artiste to perform in Nigeria apart from the South Africans who penetrated it with their Amapiano beats. Eddy Kenzo

The singer watered down the narrative that deejays are to blame for always playing Nigerian sounds as he emphasized that “good music will always be good music” and hence challenged fellow Ugandan musicians to step up and develop their craft.