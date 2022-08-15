Titanium Rekodz singer and songwriter Joseph Gamit has bounced back with a brand tune dubbed “Tomorrow” after a very long period of silence since October 2020.

After going through thick and thin during and after the lockdown period, the self-styled “Fatboy from Jap” realized it is good for someone to at least chop their hard earned cash.

As the economy gets tight each and everyday, on this new jam that has garned much love on his streaming music apps, Gamit encourages pleasure seekers to enjoy life to the fullest and have fun because no one is assured of tomorrow.

Speaking to this website, Gamit told us that he composed the song out of real life experience, narrating how he had a tough time towards the end of the lockdown.

Fortunately, God saw him through and he is apparently gaining his ground and promises to keep the fire burning.

The dancehall track was writen by Gamit, co-written by Carlos Ozee and Amazon. It was produced by Gamit himself but mastered and mixed by Herbert Skillz.

Take a gaze at the uplifting visuals that were shot and directed from Jinja below: