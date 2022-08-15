Sanyuka TV has apologized for airing the interview in which rapper Gravity Omutujju said that “beating women is enjoyable.”

Last week, during an interview with Sanyuka TV, Ugandan rapper Gravity Omutujju revealed how “beating women is enjoyable.”

The rapper was responding to Weasel’s alleged thumping of his baby mama Sandra Teta and his statements caused a stir online.

As netizens criticsed Gravity, they also questioned why Sanyuka TV found it fit to air such content which seemed to be supportive of domestic violence.

Also Read: Netizens threaten to cancel rapper Gravity Omutujju over “reckless statements” on domestic violence

Written by The Head of Corporate Affairs at Next Media, Desire Derekford Mugumisa, a statement of apology has been released by Sanyuka TV regarding the airing of Gravity Omutujju’s controversial interview.

The statement shared on Sanyuka TV’s social media pages on Monday afternoon reveals how the video clip was cut out of a longer interview that the statiohad with Gravity.

“On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, we ran an over 4-minute interview with Ugandan artiste, Gravity Omutujju, on our late-night entertainment news show, Uncut, from which a snippet was cut and independently posted, resultantly putting it out of context,” the statement reads.

The apology released goes to the public and anyone else who was hurt by Gravity Omutujju’s statements on Gender-Based Violence.

In hindsight, however, we recognize that we ought to have been more mindful of the significant risks for survivors and others regarding Gender-Based Violence, a vice we largely condemn as a brand. We are truly sorry! We have, together with Gravity, since undertaken measures to correct our wrongs, starting with the artiste’s concerted efforts to apologize for the comments on Sanyuka Television. Sanyuka TV

Last week, the singer apologized to whoever was disturbed by the contents of the interview but revealed that whatever he said was uttered jokingly.