Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel settled the score with his Tanzanian music fans as he gave them a free show to remember on Friday after failing to perform on Sunday 7th August 2022.

On 8th August, Kizz Daniel was arrested in Tanzania after failing to perform at the Summer Amplified concert at Warehouse Arena, Dar es Salaam.

The singer who was later released after a few hours in jail apologized to his fans and explained what caused his absence.

He then promised to perform for those that had bought tickets to the show for free at a later date.

Kizz Daniel performs in Tanzania (Credit: Millard Ayo)

On Friday, before traveling to Rwanda where he had a show over the weekend, the Buga singer put up a great show for his Tanzanian fans, performing all his hit songs.

The singer and the fans put their recent bad relations behind them and enjoyed the night together with Kizz Daniel.

Holding the Tanzanian flag, Daniel apologized again before rocking the revelers with his songs including Buga, Yeba, Laye, Woju, One Ticket, among many more.

His outfit was also made in the colours of the country’s flag.

Kizz Daniel promised to return to the country soon before thanking the fans and promoters for making it happen.

“I think I have to come back because I owe you guys a proper show I promise you guys that I will come back. I love you and I thank you and the promoters for coming out tonight,” he said.