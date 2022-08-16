In his new song ‘Massape’, Feffe Bussi shows off his swag as he reminds his lover of how she fell in love with a superstar.

‘Massape’ translated to mean “Swag” is the self-styled Smallest Rapper‘s fourth music release in the last nine months.

As he often does, Feffe Bussi takes a dig at the fake rappers in the song as he continues to prove to them that he is one of the very best players in the game.

The audio produced by Kaysam Kumapeesa continues to prove the understanding between the producer and artist, having worked on several projects together before.

Feffe’s flow on the danceable beats added by Ian Pro gives the dancehall feel to the song and it could easily turn into a club banger very soon.

Shot on limited scenes, the visuals directed by Zyga Phix do not lack creativity, choreography, and coloring although a few scenes could land him in trouble with the Christians.

Take a gaze below: