Crysto Panda’s show dubbed ‘The Panda Turn Up’ received a low turn up of revelers due to the heavy rains which the singer believes ruined people’s plans.

Despite having support from fellow celebrities, Crysto Panda real name Herbert Kityamuweesi was left disappointed over the weekend as his concert received very few people.

‘The Panda Turn Up’ held at the Hockey Grounds Lugogo was faced with a huge blow as the skies opened early and rain started pouring as early as 11am.

By midday, even those music fans who must have had plans of attending had canceled their plans as the rain didn’t stop until 4pm.

According to a statement released by the NTV Uganda presenter, the rains damaged some equipment including speakers at the event grounds, and sabotaged the entire schedule.

Crysto Panda thanked whoever supported him in the build-up to the event and those that showed up despite the heavy rains.

He remains positive and is already looking forward to the next edition of the Panda Turn Up which he reveals will happen at the same venue on 10th December 2022.