Crysto Panda’s show dubbed ‘The Panda Turn Up’ received a low turn up of revelers due to the heavy rains which the singer believes ruined people’s plans.
Despite having support from fellow celebrities, Crysto Panda real name Herbert Kityamuweesi was left disappointed over the weekend as his concert received very few people.
‘The Panda Turn Up’ held at the Hockey Grounds Lugogo was faced with a huge blow as the skies opened early and rain started pouring as early as 11am.
By midday, even those music fans who must have had plans of attending had canceled their plans as the rain didn’t stop until 4pm.
According to a statement released by the NTV Uganda presenter, the rains damaged some equipment including speakers at the event grounds, and sabotaged the entire schedule.
Crysto Panda thanked whoever supported him in the build-up to the event and those that showed up despite the heavy rains.
He remains positive and is already looking forward to the next edition of the Panda Turn Up which he reveals will happen at the same venue on 10th December 2022.
My people, been trying to find better words I can use following a huge disappointment I got on my event #PandaTurnUp last Saturday because of the heavy rains that started from 11am to 4:30pm and damaged some speakers and also sabotaged the whole event yet the event was meant to end at 6pm but allow me say in brief that it ain’t what I expected but life is like that You WIN Or Lose and as y’all know it’s hard to fight nature and being a true believer in God I had nothing to do but to instead just leave everything in his hands.
Thank you to everyone that at least managed to pull up, Artists, DJs, mcees, sponsors and service providers and to those that got stuck somewhere and couldn’t make it sorry for the disappointment.
I owe y’all my loyalty for the love y’all expressed during my hard times. I pray for the better days ahead and I’m looking forward to seeing y’all again on my next edition on 10th December at Hockey Grounds Lugogo. (Mark it)Crysto Panda