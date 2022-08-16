Ugandan rapper Shafiq Walukagga a.k.a Fik Fameica reveals that his concert set to happen on 26th August will feature a top surprise act.

It’s just ten days to go to the ‘Fik Fameica Live’ concert that will happen at Hotel Africana, Kampala on 26th August 2022.

Rehearsals have been underway for a couple of weeks now as Fik Fameica and his team, and fellow artists who will perform on the day prepare themselves.

During the presser for the concert, the Kutama singer revealed that he will be performing on a live set to showcase his vast talents.

Also Read: Fik Fameica yearns for “East African sound” to be endorsed by all artists

He also noted that there will be a surprise act on stage come 26th August and that Ugandans will be blown away by what he is working on behind the scenes for the show.

When asked who the surprise act is and if it will be a Nigerian musician, the Ugandan rapper declined to mention their name or nationality since it is a surprise.

“As I said, it is a surprise act, a “surprise act” means you will have to be at the show to know who they are and where they come from but they are special,” Fik said.

He then called upon his fans and music lovers that love Ugandan music to soar to a whole new level to turn up on D-day and support local talent.

“Come support your boy. You will not regret what we have prepared in store for you. Tickets are available on sale at different points, buy your ticket and come let’s have fun,” he added.

Sounds like a plan, doesn’t it?