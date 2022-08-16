Rapper Fik Fameica believes Ugandan music fans need to front their local artists if they want them to compete favorably on the global stage.

Fik Fameica, real name Shafiq Walukagga, will be holding his concert on 26th August – his second following a flopped try in December 2018.

Having dropped major bangers that have dominated playlists locally and across the continent in past years, the ‘Lifist’ singer believes this is the best time for him to prove to the world what a handful he is.

He, however, knows that he cannot do it all on his own and he calls upon the backing of his fans to come out and support him on D-day.

His concert comes at the back of a couple of weeks of dominance by Nigerian acts who have headlined most concerts in Uganda since the re-opening of the night economy.

While all these concerts have had a good turn up, not all Ugandans are happy about it. Local music enthusiasts believe the industry has been ambushed by Nigerian artists.

Fik Fameica concurs with the thought but he does not buy the suggestion of boycotting music from other countries.

While speaking to the press, the rapper noted that Ugandans should not boycott Nigerian music but rather fight hard to support their own local artists and front them always.

“They have good music, we cannot do away with them but as Ugandans, we should front our own talents. We need to appreciate our Ugandan artists a little more if we want the industry to develop,” the rapper hinted.

“For example, now that I have a concert, every Ugandan should be on board supporting me as their own. That’s what they (Nigerians) do. We should emulate how they love to support their own and even consume Ugandan music more,” he added.

Fik also urged local artists to collaborate on music projects with these foreign artists so as to tap into their market and know how they operate in order to be better.