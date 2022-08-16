Reports coming from Rwanda reveal that singer Douglas Mayanja, better known as Weasel, is currently banned from traveling to President Paul Kagame’s land.

The reports are said to have been steered by the continued negative publicity about Weasel by different Rwandan media outlets as they put him on the spot for the alleged pummeling of his baby mama Sandra Teta to a point of no recognition.

The update about Weasel’s ban was shared by renowned dancer and video vixen Ritah da Dancer who had traveled to Kagame’s land alongside Sheebah Karungi to perform over the weekend.

Read Also: Weasel’s lover Sandra Teta, children return to Rwanda

Speaking to Sanyuka TV, Ritah is quoted to have said that most news outlets in Rwanda have been publishing articles strongly criticizing the Goodlyfe singer.

Others have also strongly called him out in condemnation of the domestic violence he allegedly inflicted on his lover.

Further, unconfirmed rumors also reveal that Rwandan media platforms are also planning to spearhead a drive to sensor and boycott his music in public places.

The reports come a few days since Sandra Teta and their children returned to Rwanda.