Ugandan singer A Pass describes the late Yvan Buravan as his little brother, a nice and humble friend he got to know and shared lots of beautiful memories and knowledge with.

On Wednesday morning, social media woke up to the news of the passing on of Rwandan singer Yvan Buravan, real name Yvan Dushime Burabyo.

The 27-year-old singer breathed his last in India where he was flown a few weeks ago to receive pancreatic cancer treatment.

A Pass found out about the news of Buravan’s passing early on Wednesday morning through social media.

“I woke up at around 3 am and saw some people from Rwanda posting “RIP Buravan.” I was like, “this is a joke!” I go to his page and then I find the message that he passed on. It’s really sad!”

A Pass told his story about how he met Buravan while in Rwanda for a media interview and how he didn’t get the best first impression of him.

“I saw this kid come through, I had known he is an artist but he came, did his thing, he didn’t say hi to us so I thought this boy must be arrogant. I judged him,” A Pass said.

It was only later, after they had a chat, that the self-styled Teacher realized that Buravan was only shy and rather not rude or arrogant as earlier perceived.

Their friendship grew stronger thereon and they started chatting a little more, often about how to create music and other personal chats.

He revealed that they were working on two songs together and that he constantly helped Buravan understand the dynamics of uploading and selling music online.

“We talk all the time. He would send me his stuff, his music. He would talk to me about getting his music on iTunes. I opened his account for him myself. Getting money from these platforms, I helped him myself. Whenever he needed anything, he was my guy and we’d always support him.

Buravan has been described as a lover of fun and music by his other friends, someone who loved to share a good time with the people close to him. A Pass concurs with that too.

“We had a bond as friends, we joked a lot. The last two times time we talked, I was at the gym and he told me, “A Pass you’re getting big. You want to be bigger than me, I have to come to the gym and work out,” A Pass remembers.

“We were talking a lot, having conversations all the time. The last time he was getting me onto his new music. He sent me a link, I went, I saw the song, I left a comment, and didn’t get back to him. And today I wake up, they say he’s dead. It really hurt, I couldn’t believe it.”

Buravan was constantly in contact with A Pass, discussing music and they had worked on two projects by the time of his death.

“Me and Buravan we have music, we’ve created two songs. It is really sad, to be honest. I really really feel bad because I see him as my little brother, A Pass revealed.

“I’ve been part of his journey as a big bro. He really appreciated what I did for him and he always told me. We were very close. Whenever he got a chance to come to this side (Uganda), he made an effort to come and see me.”

A Pass wants the public to keep Buravan’s legacy going on and to enjoy life because it is short.

“I just want to wish him the best where he has gone and for all those who don’t know Buravan, you got to check him out. Make sure his legacy stays on, his music.”

“Very humble kid, very nice, very beautiful voice, but as life…life…you never know when it’s your last one. Enjoy the people you have, have fun with the people you have, be real to the people that are real to you, don’t use people, just be a genuine person because life is short,” A Pass emotionally said.

About Yvan Buravan

Born in May 1995, Yvan Biravan, real name Yvan Dushime Burabyo, was a Rwandan R&B, and Afrobeat Singer and Songwriter with a cult following.

Buravan attended primary and secondary school at Ecole Le Petit Prince, College Amis des Enfants, and La Colombiere before enrolling at the University of Rwanda – College of Business and Economics (UR-CBE) to study Business Information and Technology (BIT).

He began his music career as Yvan Buravan by appearing on talent shows in 2009 and 2012, where his voice captivated the judges.

Buravan became Rwanda’s first musician to win the Prix Decouvertes RFI music award in 2018.

‘Urwo Ngukunda,’ his first hit song, was released in 2015 and featured Uncle Austin, who is credited with introducing him to the mainstream music scene.

It was his second single, however, “Malaika,” released in 2016, that catapulted him to fame. After winning the Prix Decouvertes RFI musical, Buravan released his debut album, ‘The Love Lab,’ in 2018.

He made his first tour to 12 African countries as part of his winning package.

By the time of his death, Buravan had released over 30 songs, including ‘Gusaakaara,’ ‘Tiku Tiku,’ ‘Garagaza,’ ‘With You,’ ‘Heaven,’ ‘Bindimo,’ ‘Si Belle,’ ‘Just a Dance,’ ‘Oya,’ among many others.

May his soul rest in peace!