Rapper Gravity Omutujju says he won’t jump on the trend of his fellow Ugandan artists releasing music albums.

He reasons that the local industry is not yet ready for that stage of dropping albums, a thing that many artists have recently undertaken.

Gravity says that most of the albums that have so far been released by Ugandan artists have ended up choking and flopping.

He mentioned that he does not see the return on investment for these several music projects that have been released as albums.

Also Read: Sanyuka TV apologises for airing Gravity Omutujju interview

The “Tusimbudde” singer further noted that most of these songs vanish in the thin air.

He assured his fans that he is not about to drop any album until he finds out fellow artists they benefit from albums.

Gravity, however, disclosed that he is not discouraging artists planning on releasing albums.