Buchaman’s wife Claire Selina Nangajja a.k.a Mama Ghetto has hit back at Weasel saying she is not afraid of his threats of dragging her to courts of law.

Mama Ghetto boldly told Weasel how she is not scared of his threats after he came out and threatened to sue her over the defamatory comments she allegedly made against her family.

Weasel issued the threats to Mama Ghetto after she accused the singer of battering his baby mama Sandra Teta a few days ago.

She went on to note that domestic violence is not just about an individual’s family but a general problem and hence why it is condemned everywhere in the world.

I am not afraid of your threats. The issue of Domestic violence is not just about your family. Mama Ghetto