27-year-old Rwandan singer Yvan Buravan has been pronounced dead in India where he was flown for pancreatic cancer treatment.

At the start of August, Yvan Dushime Burabyo a.k.a Yvan Buravan’s management revealed how the singer had been flown abroad to receive medical treatment.

In the statement, the management thanked his worried fans and the Rwandan government for assisting with his medical care and asked them to put him in their prayers.

Sadly, East Africa woke up to the unfortunate news of the “Bigtime” singer’s demise as he was pronounced dead on Wednesday morning.

Through a statement released on his social media platforms, Yvan Buravan’s management confirmed that the singer passed on in India where he has been receiving treatment for pancreatic cancer.

“It is with unimaginable sadness that we announce to you the untimely passing of our beloved Yvan Buravan, which occurred tonight in India, where he was undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer,” the statement partly reads.

The management asked his fans and followers to remain united through this tragic moment.

“Yvan Buravan was a genuine soul that radiated happiness to everyone around him. He motivated all of us to love our Country and our Culture.

“His loss will be immensely felt by his family and friends and throughout our industry. We are certain that our community will remain united, as we go through this unspeakable tragedy. May he rest In Peace,” the statement further reads.

Yvan Buravan’s friends, fans, followers, and fellow celebrities have revealed what a wonderful person he has been, with an adorable character and immense talent.

About Yvan Buravan

Born in May 1995, Yvan Biravan, real name Yvan Dushime Burabyo, was a Rwandan R&B, and Afrobeat Singer and Songwriter with a cult following.

Buravan attended primary and secondary school at Ecole Le Petit Prince, College Amis des Enfants, and La Colombiere before enrolling at the University of Rwanda – College of Business and Economics (UR-CBE) to study Business Information and Technology (BIT).

He began his music career as Yvan Buravan by appearing on talent shows in 2009 and 2012, where his voice captivated the judges.

Buravan became Rwanda’s first musician to win the Prix Decouvertes RFI music award in 2018.

‘Urwo Ngukunda,’ his first hit song, was released in 2015 and featured Uncle Austin, who is credited with introducing him to the mainstream music scene.

It was his second single, however, “Malaika,” released in 2016, that catapulted him to fame. After winning the Prix Decouvertes RFI musical, Buravan released his debut album, ‘The Love Lab,’ in 2018.

He made his first tour to 12 African countries as part of his winning package.

By the time of his death, Buravan had released over 30 songs, including ‘Gusaakaara,’ ‘Tiku Tiku,’ ‘Garagaza,’ ‘With You,’ ‘Heaven,’ ‘Bindimo,’ ‘Si Belle,’ ‘Just a Dance,’ ‘Oya,’ among many others.

May his soul rest in eternal peace!