Daniella Atim continues to seek support and help for Weasel’s wife Sandra Teta despite being asked to stay out of their family business.

For over two weeks now, Weasel and his lover Sandra Teta have been living rent-free in the news headlines for controversial reasons.

What kicked off with allegations that Weasel battered Sandra reportedly for cheating was twisted by the alleged victim who said she was rather beaten by thugs who stole her money and valuables.

Jose Chameleone’s wife, however, she has stuck her guns to domestic violence, repeatedly accusing Weasel of beating the mother of his children for many years.

Sandra Teta is, however, not impressed by Daniella who seems to be increasingly growing popular with netizens who have expressed satisfaction in what she has done thus far to fight for Sandra’s justice.

Through a video shared on Tuesday evening, Sandra Teta asked Daniella to stay out of her family business.

The socialite argued that Daniella has only showed her concern via social media but has never reached out to her to find out what really happened to her.

Sandra also said that whatever Daniella is doing is only ruining her brand, and Weasel’s, which they have worked very hard to achieve.

“In this whole campaign, you’re bringing down the brand “Sandra Teta”. I worked so hard to be who I am today and as well as Weasel,” Sandra said in the video.

Daniella, however, believes that Sandra Teta is merely “running her mouth speaking gibberish while living in utopia.”

Through her IG, Daniella asked the public to be patient with Sandra but to continue helping, encouraging, and hyping her because that’s all she needs now, even unknowingly.