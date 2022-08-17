The saying “If It’s not on, It’s not safe” does not apply for singer Catherine Tumusiime, better known as Kapa Cat, having disclosed her dislike for having protected coitus.

Kapa Cat who is known for her raunchy stage performances disclosed that whenever she serves her cookie to someone wearing a condom, she feels uncomfortable during the intercourse.

The “Kapa Ojjimanyi” singer explained that condoms are itchy and that it is the main reason why she hates them so much.

She does not even recall the last time she used them.

Kapa noted that she prefers having HIV tests with her partners using her personal doctor that she trusts so dearly before indulging in sex.

Kapa Cat opened up about her dislike for condoms during a sit down chat with Dembe FM’s Bina Babie and KFM’s Doreen Nasasira.

She went on to disclose that back in the day, she used to test for HIV every after three months but when her doctor realised that she had gone on a rampage, she was advised to check herself every two months, a routine that she is currently practicing.