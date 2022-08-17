Weasel’s lover Sandra Teta has asked Daniella Atim to stay out of her family business and stop bringing down her brand through the campaign she is running against domestic violence.

Jose Chameleone’s wife Daniella Atim Mayanja has been the most vocal in what she calls “the fight for Sandra Teta’s justice”, a campaign that was launched online on the back of allegations that the Rwandan socialite was battered by her lover Douglas Mayanja a.k.a Weasel Manizo.

In this whole campaign, you’re bringing down the brand “Sandra Teta”. I worked so hard to be who I am today and as well as Weasel. Sandra Teta

The mother of five has not held anything back in calling out her in-laws and feminists for not helping Sandra Teta find justice for over two weeks now.

She has had a helping hand of a fellow wife to a celebrity, Mama Ghetto, real name Claire Selina Nangajja, the wife to singer Buchaman.

In a video released on Tuesday night, however, Sandra Teta who returned to Rwanda last week seems not happy with their efforts.

In the video, the socialite asks Daniella and Mama Ghetto to let her handle her family business because what they have done is “enough.”

She mentions that she has worked hard for her brand which they seem to be ruining with their campaign and hence asks them to step down and let her handle her business on her own.

I start off by thanking everyone that tried to reach out to me to find out if I was doing okay, and the kids. I’d really love to appreciate the efforts of Daniella Atim and Mama Ghetto. However, I’d kindly ask them to step down off my family issue because enough is enough right now. Whatever campaign they’re doing, or whatever post they’re doing are being ran on speculations and rumors because none has bothered to call me and ask what was really going on or even ask if I was doing okay. In this context I address Daniella coz she is family but how do you start posting one post, second post, without calling someone to really know if whatever you’re talking about is real or if she is doing good. I don’t know how you start posting that. I’d really really kindly ask them to step out of family business and let me handle it because this is my family you’re talking about. Another thing, in this whole campaign, you’re bringing down the brand “Sandra Teta”. I worked so hard to be who I am today and as well as Weasel. Sandra Teta

