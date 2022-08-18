Galaxy FM radio presenter Nabeeta Nimrod a.k.a DJ Nimrod is under fire after questioning whether singer Juliana Kanyomozi deserves the love she is receiving ahead of her concert slated for Friday.

DJ Nimrod was bashed after he took to his social media accounts and posted about how the Ugandan music industry needs God.

This came about after the renowned deejay scrolled through his news feed only to find several public figures pushing Juliana’s concert and ignoring the B2C Kampala Boyz.

The push for Juliana’s concert online didn’t go down well with him saying the B2C Boyz are always available for others when they need them yet Juliana is rarely seen supporting fellow artists.

Nimrod was left wondering how mean public figures can be to ditch the B2C Boyz and show mad love for someone who is never there for them.

Speaking to Spark TV, DJ Nimrod came clear of his post saying he wasn’t trying to create beef with Juliana but rarher just wanted to advocate for a fair ground for both artists.

He further questioned all the artists posting about Juliana’s comcert if she returns the favor when they call upon her.