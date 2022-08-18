After hopping on the romantic collaboration ‘Ready’ with Rwandese songstress Bwiza, Ugandan dancehall singer John Blaq, born John Kasadah, dropped his first official record in 2022 titled ‘Chai Mata’.

‘Chai Mata’ is a Luganda word that can loosely be translated to mean “Milk Tea”. It’s a love song in which John Blaq pours his heart out for the love of his life.

He goes on to praise her, saying she is as sweet as milk tea and that she makes his heart race like a police patrol traveling at a high speed.

John Blaq goes ahewd and asks the girl in question to ask for whatever she wants to as he is ready to provide it all.

The vibe and urbanesque nature of this jam with the underlying high-life groove will most likely grab your attention on first listen.

The audio was produced by T.O.N while the visuals were directed by renowned South Korea-based video dirctor Jordan Hoechlin.

In the video, John Blaq struts around streets clad in all white outfits as he opens the car door for his lover.

Listen in and check out the music video below: