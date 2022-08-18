In a somewhat funny video, dancehall singer Roden Y Kabako has issued an apology to Sandra Teta on behalf of Weasel and the entire entertainment industry.

In a turn of events topped by allegations of Weasel violently beating his baby mama Sandra Teta, the past two weeks have witnessed back and forth submissions from the two lovers versus Daniella Atim, Mama Ghetto, and several other netizens.

Somehow, public figures in the entertainment industry have ignored the issue, leaving it to the involved parties to drive it to a conclusion.

But not Kabako!

While appearing on Spark TV in an interview, the Sabisubira singer revealed that people make mistakes but what solves these issues is an apology.

Kabako who made his relationship with Jazira Ddumuna official in 2021 asked Weasel to accept his fault and say sorry to Sandra.

Further on in the interview, the former TNS singer decided to apologise to the Rwandan socialite on behalf of the Goodlyfe singer and the entire music industry.

“At my home, we do not really quarrel about anything. We’re always happy. There is this word “sorry”, it’s a very cheap word just like “excuse me.” It’s very small. If you annoy someone, tell them sorry, it’s very small,” Kabako said.

“Anyway for the fans, Weasel is sorry even if he hasn’t managed to say it to you. To his wife, even if he hasn’t told you yet, Weasel is sorry.

“As Ugandan musicians, we are sorry. We extend our apology to all the fans. Forgive us, we are sorry. We shall change our ways, Weasel will change his ways because that’s not how we normally behave, we give respect,” he added.

It should be remembered that Weasel and Kabako are not the best of friends following their Team No Sleep vs Goodlyfe Crew beef days.

It is not clear if Kabako meant what he said or if he was only being sarcastic.

A section of netizens believes he is only riding on the matter to be relevant with his concert dates fast approaching.