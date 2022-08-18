Kadongo Kamu singer Sir Mathias Mulumba Walukagga is choking on a debt of Shs 23 million as accused by a money lender identified as Hassan Mubiru.

According to Hassan Mubiru’s lawyers, Sir Mathias Walukagga was dragged to courts of law after he failed to clear the money he borrowed from the former in 2019 to hold his concerts.

Mubiru dragged Walukagga to court after the latter declined to comply with the agreement they had reached laying down terms on how he had to pay back the money.

He says they made an agreement in May and Walukagga promised to pay Shs 2m every week till tye debt is cleared.

On that day, he paid Shs1m cash but has never paid a single coin since and he seems to have failed to clear his debt.

This forced Mubiru to return to court to file fresh charges against Walukagga, a case that will be held on 14th March 2023 for the final ruling.