Buchaman’s wife Claire Selina Nangajja alias Mama Ghetto says the increased use of drugs has brought about the rise in domestic violence.

The mother of five explains that in some families, one of the partners introduced the other to drugs in a way of having fun to enjoy life together.

She explains that the one being introduced to toxic substances is usually unaware that they are being dragged into the devil’s corner where they later find it hard to get out.

Being in that position makes one vulnerable in that however much their rights are abused, they continue living in that circle since it’s hard to quit drugs, a position that puts their lives in danger.

She adds that when they try to quit, they get start feeling like they’re about to die forcing them to returning to using drugs.

