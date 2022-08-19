Winnie Nwagi says that despite being a celebrity, she deserves to be judged like any other human who will always make mistakes.

On the past years, Winnie Nwagi has landed herself in controversial situations quite often with media and netizens.

From her skimpy fashion choices, to dubbing school children, to altercations with journalists, and most recently being bounced from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Nwagi is a regular in the gossip columns.

Her love life has as well enjoyed a fair share of controversy in the gossip headlines but she feels overly criticised sometimes by the fans.

“Out of experience, (life is hard) when you’re a celebrity, especially in Uganda. People want to even tell you which man you should get married to,” she said during an interview on Urban TV.

The Swangz Avenue singer noted that mistakes will always be done regardless of her being a celebrity because it is a human trait.

“They forget that I am also a human, a celebrity is a human like any other; they have feelings, they fall in love, they make mistakes. We are not perfect, we also make mistakes often just like the ordinary person. The only difference is that I am always in your faces,” Nwagi added.

She asked fans to be considerate when judging public figures amd other celebrities because mistakes will always be part of everyone’s life.